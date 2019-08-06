Sterilite’s 16-gallon Storage Trunk is down to $20 (More than 30% off)

- Aug. 6th 2019 4:23 pm ET

Reg. $30 $20
Walmart is offering the Sterilite 16-gallon Footlocker Storage Trunk for $20.16. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees otherwise. Regularly $30+ at Walmart and over at Amazon, today’s deal is more than 30% off and is the best price can find. Along with metal hinges/latches, it features wheels for easy transportation as well as side handles and a “full grip bail handle.” It carries a 4+ star rating from almost 500 Walmart customers. More details below.

Today’s featured deal was already one of the more affordable storage totes of its kind at $30. You’re next best option would be with smaller containers that amount to more gallons or quarts overall. This 10-pack of 5-quart containers goes for $24 and provides 150 quarts of storage space. Another option would be the slightly larger 20-gallon Rubbermaid option at $24.50, but that is roughly the same overall value as today’s featured deal.

Sterilite 16-Gallon Footlocker Storage Trunk:

Need a durable and portable storage solution for camping or moving? The Sterilite Footlocker is the ideal multi-purpose solution! It offers ample storage capacity and quality construction that is ideal for storing camping gear, sporting equipment, and more. Pack it up and use it to move into a dorm room, and keep your items concealed in your living space for easy access.

