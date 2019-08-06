Yale’s HomeKit or Z-Wave-compatible Assure Smart Lock is $151 (Save $70+)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Yale Assure Lock Smart Lock with HomeKit or Z-Wave compatibility at $151.20 shipped when coupon code BAGS20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $70+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the best offer we can find right now. When it comes to smart deadbolts, you’ll be hard pressed to find many options as slim as this one. Whether you choose HomeKit or Z-Wave, you’ll be able to hook it up with a compatible hub to gain remote access. A touchscreen keypad provides quick access to folks who’d prefer to enter a pin code instead of fumbling for their phone. Rated 4/5 stars.

Not in dire need of a HomeKit deadbolt? The August Smart Lock is $113 and can be upgraded to work with HomeKit. You’ll still be able to control the lock using the August app, and it will get your foot in the smart home door (ha) for less money up front.

Yale Assure Lock Smart Lock features:

Lock and unlock, manage pin codes and receive notifications from anywhere

Unlock using by entering your unique pin code on the backlit, touchscreen keypad – lock the door behind you by simply tapping the keypad

9V battery Terminal prevents lock-out due to dead batteries. Fits on doors 1 3/8″ to 2 1/4″ thick

Quiet motorized deadbolt, all-code lockout for privacy, weather resistant gasket and tamper resistant battery cover

