With the release of two new Marantz AV Receivers, it’s clear that the company has every intention of delivering an option for various sized home theaters. New models arrive on the scene at around the same time the company unveiled an AirPlay 2-equipped stereo receiver. Both models have a total of eight HDMI inputs, providing enough headroom for loads of consoles and streamers. With support for this many devices, both of these swiftly kick inexpensive switches to the curb.

Marantz AV Receivers: Two full-featured home theater systems

The amount of HDMI-equipped devices currently available can be overwhelming. The launch of various retro game consoles from Nintendo and Sony have pushed this number even higher. For those that have an expansive number of devices or simply want some headroom to grow, either of the new Marantz AV Receivers will make quick work of this. Dubbed the SR5014 and SR6014, these Marantz AV Receivers have been made to deliver audiophile-grade sound and connectivity alongside some of the latest and greatest video technology.

When it comes to audio, the SR6014 is the capable of wrangling 9.2-channel systems while the SR5014 drops to support for 7.2-channels. Outside of this, many of the features are quite similar. Both offer support for Dolby Atmos, Height Virtualization, DTS: X, DTS Virtual: X and IMAX Enhanced. AirPlay 2 connectivity makes it extremely straightforward to pair home theater audio with HomePod, Sonos One, and other compatible speakers.

Video features aren’t lacking either. Features include 4K60 output, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log-Gamma, and ALLM. While these aren’t quite capable of handling that 8K Samsung TV you’ve been drooling over, 4K support should be good enough until a large amount of content support more futuristic resolutions.

Pricing and availability

Both the Marantz SR5014 and SR6014 have product listings at Amazon and are priced at $999 and $1,499, respectively. Each unit is available for order today with stock currently running low on Marantz’s higher-grade offering.

9to5Toys’ Take

When it comes to AV receivers, one of the largest draws is how they can act as an organized hub for both audio and video equipment. Both of Marantz’s new AV receivers handle this with ease while also managing to deliver conveniences like AirPlay 2.

While initial setup is likely to be daunting for first-timers, it seems that the payoff will make all of the effort worth it. Especially once you consider that switching inputs will become much simpler with voice controls available across Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

