Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy Note 8, on sale for $470.50 (Reg. $900)

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB Android Smartphone for $470.67 shipped. Having originally retailed for $900, you’ll still find it selling for as much at Best Buy, Samsung and Verizon. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and $14 under our previous mention. With the Galaxy Note 10 having just been announced yesterday, this handset is a great way to enjoy the larger handset form-factor without shelling out big bucks on the latest and greatest from Samsung. This model includes a 6.3-inch AMOLED Infinity Display, dual 12MP rear cameras and an IP68 waterproof design. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,200 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Have your savings go the extra mile by picking up a new case to project the Galaxy Note 8. At $17, one of the more notable options is Spigen’s Tough Armor Designed Case. It comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 3,390 customers and offers dual-layer protection with “Air-Cushion Technology.”

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features:

GSM / 4G LTE Capable

International Variant/US Compatible LTE

8MP Front + Dual 12MP Rear Cameras

2X Optical Zoom, OIS, 4K Video

Octa-Core Exynos 8895 Chipset

64GB Expandable Storage, 6GB RAM

6.3″ Quad HD+ AMOLED Infinity Display

IP68 Waterproof

