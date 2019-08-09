This magical Harry Potter Light Painting Wand is now on sale for $13

Amazon offers the WOW! Stuff Collection Harry Potter Light Painting Wand for $12.83 Prime shipped. Also this price at Walmart with free in-store pickup where available. It currently goes for $30 at GameStop. Amazon had been charging closer to $17 before this drop to the all-time low there. Pair this wand with an iOS or Android device and you’ll be on your way to making “stunning art.” Aside from that, it would also look cool on your desk or shelf as a collector’s piece. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon reviews.

If you have the budget for a more high-tech piece of wizardry, check out Kano’s Harry Potter Coding Kit. This is a great intro to coding for kids (and kids at heart). Check out our review to learn all about it.

Harry Potter Light Painting Wand:

This wand features an ultra-bright LED tip, which is activated by a hidden button on the handle of the wand. In itself this is an authentic wand replica when activated, but the real magic begins when you download the free Wow! Stuff Light Painting App to your smartphone or tablet. Use the app to film yourself, or other wizards and witches, as they use the wand in low light to produce extraordinary images!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!