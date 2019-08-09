Save 25% on a little robot that helps keep the house vacuumed, now just $120

Amazon is offering the ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum for $119.99 shipped. This is a 25% discount from its going rate and is among the lowest pricing we’ve tracked historically. This vacuum is perfect for those who are super busy, as it’ll clean for you. Just press a button and your new robot helper will use its low-profile design to vacuum under couches, beds, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Upgrade to the iRobot Roomba 671 Robotic Vacuum for $230 shipped, which is only on sale for today. You’ll gain Alexa-enabled cleaning, meaning you can ask your Echo to vacuum and your robot will spring into action.

Looking to save some cash? The Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum is just $30 shipped at Amazon. What you lose here is the ability to let a robot clean for you, but sometimes things need a personal touch.

ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum features:

With pet hair care technology, focus on picking up hairs, dirt, debris

Low profile design to clean under beds, sofa where dirt hides. Cleaning priority-hardwood>tile>thin carpet

Self-charging, programmable schedule, smart sensors for anti-bump, avoid dropping. Run Time – 120-140 mins

Ideal for hard wood floor. Easy operation with remote control, or auto clean all at one touch. Maintenance : Empty dust box and clean the filter after each use and replace a new filter every month

