Enjoy tea or instant noodles easily with this $20 electric kettle at Amazon

Amazon offers the Cosori 1.8-quart Double Wall Electric Kettle in Black for $19.99 Prime shipped. It had been fetching as much as $41 over the last month before dropping down to the Amazon all-time low. Electric kettles aren’t as much of a kitchen staple here in the States as they are in the United Kingdom and Ireland, but they should be. This is a convenient way to heat up your water for tea, instant coffee, or cup noodles. This model is made with food-grade 304 stainless steel and has an automatic shut-off function. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Prefer to chill your caffeinated beverages? Have a look at the Mr. Coffee 3-quart Iced Tea and Iced Coffee Maker for $20. It has a brew strength selector so you can enjoy coffee or tea to your liking.

For something much more heavy duty, the Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine is now $100 off.

Cosori 1.8-quart Double Wall Electric Kettle:

No Plastic Contact with Hot Water: It comes with food-grade 304 stainless steel(No rust risk) on the inside inner pot, inner lid, spout & rim. No any plastic in contact with hot water. Safe healthy drinking water

Safe Tech & Auto Shut Off: Features British STRIX thermostat technology, auto shut-off within 20 seconds after the water is fully boiling. Boil-dry safety feature where it turns off if it detects there is no water inside

Double Wall Construction: made with a double wall construction, boil water faster and use far less energy than stovetop kettles. It also keeps your water warm much longer and Warm to touch when heating

