Save 20% on APC’s Pro 1500VA battery backup + surge protector, now $160

Aug. 12th 2019

B&H Photo is offering the APC Back-UPS Pro 1500VA Battery Backup and Surge Protector for $159.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its over-$200 going rate at Staples or Home Depot and $180 sale price at Best Buy, marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. This battery backup will give you the ability to shut down your computer or network safely in the event of a power outage. At full load, you’ll get over 4 minutes of runtime, though most won’t utilize this battery at its entire capacity. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you just want to keep your network online in the event of shorter power outages, APC’s 425VA Battery Backup + Surge Protector is $45 shipped, though opting for no-rush shipping drops it to $40. You’ll get 1/3 the battery life out of this UPS, but that’s more than enough to keep Wi-Fi alive.

Also, don’t forget to pick up the APC’s SurgeArrest Seven-Outlet Surge Protector at just $7 shipped right now, which is over 50% off its going rate. You can never have enough surge protectors around the house, so why not grab a few from APC to match your new battery backup.

APC Back-UPS Pro 1500VA UPS features:

Safely shut down computer systems and guard connected equipment from surges with the Back-UPS 1500VA Battery Backup & Surge Protector from APC. The UPS is armed with a total of ten NEMA 5-15R outlets, with six providing surge and backup power and four designed for surge protection only. In the event of a power outage, the UPS comes equipped with an internal battery that delivers up to 900W of power. The battery-powered outlets provide up to 4.1 minutes of use at full load and over two hours at 50W. For electrical spikes, the UPS has a 1080J surge energy rating. Other notable connections include coax, USB, and Ethernet ports for safeguarding video and network signals. Included along with the backup UPS is a USB cable, a coaxial cable, a USB power adapter, and a downloadable PowerChute software program to monitor energy usage and prevent data corruption by automatically saving files and shutting down a computer system.

