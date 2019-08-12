Control up to 15 devices with $100 off Logitech’s Harmony Elite Remote at $250

Amazon offers the Logitech Harmony Elite Smart Universal Remote and Hub for $249.99 shipped. Also available from Best Buy. Down from $350, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and matches the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2019. Logitech’s Harmony Elite can command up to 15 different devices, making it an exceptional way to stop dealing with the fuss of various home theater remotes. On the smart home side of things, it integrates with gear like Philips Hue or Sonos, and can even be controlled by Alexa, Assistant and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 3,100 customers.

For those who may find today’s feature deal to be a little bit of overkill for their needs, the Logitech Harmony Companion offers a similar experience for less. The most notable tradeoff is that it can only control up to eight devices. Though at $100, this is perfect for budget-conscious buyers.

If neither of these options fits your needs, be sure to check out our top recommendation of best universal remotes for every budget and home theater system from $10.

Logitech Harmony Elite Remote features:

Logitech Harmony Elite is the most powerful and intuitive Harmony remote that works with Alexa. It controls up to 15 devices for seamless control of your entertainment — and your home. The all-new design keeps the best features from its predecessors—color touchscreen, motion sensing, and vibration feedback—and adds an improved button layout, voice integration, dedicated connected home buttons, and a replaceable, rechargeable battery with 20% greater capacity.

