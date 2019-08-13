Anker’s budget-friendly Nebula projector brings movie night home for $60

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Nebula Prizm 2500 Lux Projector for $59.99 shipped when promo code SD1PRIZM is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $90 or more price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Anker’s budget-friendly Nebula Prizm projector offers one HDMI input, 5W speakers, and support for 1080p content. The small and portable design makes it easy to bring this projector just about anywhere you go. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab an extra HDMI cable. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Nebula Prizm 2500 Lux Projector features:

Big Screen Experience: Place in virtually any room to enjoy your favorite shows or movies to get that true big screen experience. (Recommended for use in low-light environments.)

Built-In Speaker: A 5W driver channels balanced audio through left and right speaker grilles.

Broad Compatibility: Connect via HDMI or USB to mirror your phone, use a TV box, or play content from a laptop.

Efficient and Reliable: 30,000h LED lifespan, optimized battery management system, and enhanced cooling fan deliver superior reliability.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!