Dyson Sale: Pure Hot + Cool $160 (Refurb, Orig. $499), V8 Absolute $220, more

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan (HP01) for $159.99 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $339 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. At such a low price, this all-in-one unit makes for a cost-effective way to make your favorite room the ideal temperature no matter which season you find yourself in. You’ll also gain purifying features that remove 99.97% of allergens, leaving your space with exceptionally clean air to breathe. Customers will receive a 6-month warranty from Dyson. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below to find more Dyson products on sale and be sure to use the code mentioned above to lock in the best price.

If you grabbed a Dyson fan, consider picking up Amazon’s Smart Plug for $25 to enable Alexa and smartphone control. You’ll be able to set up schedules, and unlike some plugs, it doesn’t require a hub. Thanks to a compact design, it should leave a secondary outlet accessible, a clear differentiator from some bulky alternatives.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool features:

The Dyson Pure Hot Cool purifies, heats, and cools you – delivering multifunctionality, without compromise

CAPTURES: The sealed HEPA filter captures 99. 97% of allergens as small as 0. 3 microns makes this an ideal air purifier for allergies, pets, dust, pollen and mold spores

PROJECTS: Projects purified air throughout the whole room. Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow. Up to 350° of oscillation directs airflow where you need it

