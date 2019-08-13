Gourmia’s 6-Quart Multi Cooker drops to $50 today (Reg. up to $200) + more

The official Best buy eBay store is now offering the Gourmia 6-Quart Multi Cooker with Auto Release for $49.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $200 directly from Best Buy, this model sells for around $80 from Amazon third-party sellers and is now well under our previous deal mention. Not to be confused with the basic Gourmia 6-quart cooker, this model has even more options as well as an auto pressure release and a much more attractive design. It packs 1,000 watts of power alongside the 6-quart capacity and an LCD display. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

We also spotted the popular Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi Cooker on sale for $59 at Amazon and Walmart. This is quite a notable price but we did just see it down at $50 for about a week or more following Amazon Prime Day at various retailers. You’ll be hard pressed to find multi cookers you can actually trust with solid reviews at a better price than these. But you could save some cash with a basic slow cooker. It certainly isn’t as versatile by comparison, but you can grab a Crock-Pot for just $26 Prime shipped or less, depending on the size.

Reduce wait times with this 6-quart Gourmia SmartPot pressure cooker. Its multifunction capabilities let you slow cook, saute, brown or steam dishes, and the 13 preset programs ensure delicious soups and sides are just a touch away. The 12-level safety system of this Gourmia SmartPot pressure cooker keeps the lid secured until internal pressure stabilizes.