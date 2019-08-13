Teac’s 2-Speed USB Turntable is now $60 off: $169 shipped (Reg. $230+)

BuyDig has the Teac 2-Speed Belt-Drive Turntable (TN-350-MB) for $169 shipped after you apply coupon code SPIN in the cart. This one originally went for $450 but now sells for closer to $230 or so at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the lowest total we can find. Great for both 33-1/3 and 45 RPM vinyl, it features an aluminum die-cast platter and stereo RCA outputs. If you’re looking to digitize your vinyl, this model also has USB connectivity as well. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of the Amazon reviewers, Teac’s other audio gear also carries great ratings. More details below.

While the USB jack might be a major bonus for some, if you’re anything like me you might prefer to keep your vinyl experience in as pure a state as possible. In which case you’ll more than likely get away with a basic model minus the digital connection and a lower price tag. This Audio-Technica comes in at $89 shipped and has much of the same functionality as today’s featured deal.

Either way, you’ll want to stop by our feature on how to get started with vinyl for details on the best models and building your collection.

Teac 2-Speed Belt-Drive Turntable:

Plays 33-1/3 and 45 rpm Vinyl Records

MDF Cabinet for Reduced Resonance

Built-In Phono Equalizer & Pre-Amp

Stereo RCA Out / USB Out to Computer

Aluminum Die-Cast Platter

Includes MM Cartridge and Dust Cover

