Amazon’s latest digital $5 movie sale discounts ’90s and ’00s favorites

- Aug. 14th 2019 4:34 pm ET

0

Amazon is back with a fresh batch of $5 movie deals today, taking 50% or more off a wide range of titles. As always, each of these films will become a permanent addition to your library of content. You’ll find all of our top picks below, or you can jump into the entire sale right here. While we’re talking movies, don’t miss this week’s iTunes animated and ’90s movie sale. Be sure to leverage Movies Anywhere to easily transfer titles between various services. Hit the jump for more.

Top picks include at Amazon include:

More on the Thomas Crown Affair:

Bored millionaire Thomas Crown (Steve McQueen) concocts and executes a brilliant scheme to rob a bank without having to do any of the work himself. When Vicki Anderson (Faye Dunaway), an investigator for the bank’s insurance company, takes an interest in Crown, the two begin a complicated cat-and-mouse game with a romantic undertone. In an attempt to decipher Anderson’s agenda, Crown devises another robbery like his first, wondering if he can get away with the same crime twice.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp