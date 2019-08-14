Amazon’s latest digital $5 movie sale discounts ’90s and ’00s favorites

Amazon is back with a fresh batch of $5 movie deals today, taking 50% or more off a wide range of titles. As always, each of these films will become a permanent addition to your library of content. You’ll find all of our top picks below, or you can jump into the entire sale right here. While we’re talking movies, don’t miss this week’s iTunes animated and ’90s movie sale. Be sure to leverage Movies Anywhere to easily transfer titles between various services. Hit the jump for more.
Top picks include at Amazon include:
- Team America: World Police
- Cape Fear
- Road Trip
- The Dictator
- The Thomas Crown Affair
- Hackers
- Magnum Force
- Edge of Darkness
- Murder at 1600
- …and many more…
More on the Thomas Crown Affair:
Bored millionaire Thomas Crown (Steve McQueen) concocts and executes a brilliant scheme to rob a bank without having to do any of the work himself. When Vicki Anderson (Faye Dunaway), an investigator for the bank’s insurance company, takes an interest in Crown, the two begin a complicated cat-and-mouse game with a romantic undertone. In an attempt to decipher Anderson’s agenda, Crown devises another robbery like his first, wondering if he can get away with the same crime twice.
