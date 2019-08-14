Emerson’s Sensi Thermostat supports HomeKit and others for $79 (Reg. $99)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat (ST55) for $79.20 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s 20% off the typical rate at Home Depot or Lowe’s and is a $15 savings compared to what Amazon is currently charging. Today’s deal is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. With an estimated installation time of 30 minutes or less, this thermostat aims to offer a near-frictionless way to upgrade your smart home. Not only is it compatible with HomeKit, it also works with Google Assistant and Alexa, providing a wide range of smart home platforms to decide between. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Give your new thermostat a more polished look with Emerson’s official Wall Plate for $6. This is a great way to cover up holes or marks left behind from previous thermostats or scuffs that may occur during installation. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Emerson Sensi Thermostat features:

SAVE ABOUT 23% ON HVAC ENERGY *: The ENERGY STAR certified Sensi thermostat helps you save on your HVAC energy costs, with features like geofencing, 7-day flexible scheduling, remote access and energy usage reports

MOST INSTALL IN 30 MINUTES OR LESS**: With step-by-step instructions and video tutorials right in the mobile app, most people install Sensi in 30 minutes or less

EXTENSIVE COMPATIBILITY***: Works with the HVAC equipment found in most homes – a c-wire is required for heat-only, cool-only and heat pump systems. To check system and router compatibility, refer to our online compatibility resources at sensi.emerson.com/compatibility

SMART HOME COMPATIBLE: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit (c-wire required) and Wink smart home platforms

