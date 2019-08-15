Blu-rays from $5: Star Trek TNG Series, Star Wars, Hobbs & Shaw, more

Amazon is offering Star Trek: The Next Generation – The Complete Series on Blu-ray for $76.43 shipped. This is down nearly 25% from its regular going rate and is the second-lowest we’ve tracked all-time, outside of a drop to $65 in December of 2018. If you’re a Star Trek fan, there’s nothing like owning all of The Next Generation on Blu-ray. The entire series has been “restored and meticulously remastered in brilliant high definition” to give you an all-new experience. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Don’t forget about Amazon’s latest $5 movie blowout with titles like Magnum Force, Road Trip, Edge of Darkness, and many more to choose from. Apple is also getting in on movie discounts with its latest iTunes sale featuring animated films from $8, titles from the ’90s at $5, and more from $1. No matter if you pick up a Blu-ray, Amazon, or iTunes movie, be sure to set up Movies Anywhere to consolidate your content and make it available on just about every streaming service with just one purchase.

Other Blu-rays on sale:

Star Trek: The Next Generation:

Star Trek: The Next Generation is a true milestone in TV history. With such thought-provoking episodes as The Measure of a Man and The Inner Light; the return of the Borg in The Best of Both Worlds; and the time-shattering confrontation between Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and the mysterious, god-like Q in the Hugo Award-winning series finale. Enjoy every memorable moment from the series that re-launched the Star Trek legacy for new ‘generations’ to enjoy and experience!

