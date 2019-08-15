MEE audio’s M6 Pro In-Ear Monitors drop to a new Amazon low of $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the MEE audio M6 Pro In-Ear Monitors for $39.99 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. Snag this pair of monitors for ‘a more accurate midrange and smoother, more natural treble’. Unlike average headphones, these feature detachable cables that can be replaced if they ever get damaged. They offer ‘all-day comfort’ paired with a ‘secure over-the-ear fit’. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Plan to plug into a modern iPhone? Pick up Apple’s Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter at $9 to always be ready to go. It’s compatible with every single iPhone with a Lightning connector, dating all the way back to the iconic iPhone 5. Rated an average of 4.2/5 stars from over 4,400 Amazon shoppers.

MEE audio M6 Pro In-Ear Monitors features:

2nd-generation M6 Pro universal-fit noise-isolating in-ear monitors feature upgraded sound and build quality

The highly acclaimed sound of the M6 Pro gets further Refined for the second generation with a more accurate midrange and smoother, more natural treble

Engineered for real-world reliability with detachable, replaceable cables and a sweat-resistant design

All-day comfort with secure over-the-ear fit, flexible “memory wire” ear hooks, and seven pairs of ear-tips including comply T-Series memory foam tips for extra noise isolation

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!