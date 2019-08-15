Bluetooth speakers have become overwhelmingly common. To stand out from competition, companies have had to shake things up with unique features and form-factors that come in all shapes and sizes. The new SOUNDBOKS Bluetooth speaker focuses primarily on the latter while delivering ‘an unmatched sound experience’ paired with the ‘longest battery life of any portable bluetooth speaker’.

SOUNDBOKS: A huge speaker with extreme battery life, volume, and more

Weighing in at 34 pounds and measureing 25.6 by 17 by 13-inches, the new SOUNDBOKS is one of (if not) the biggest Bluetooth speakers out there. Its massive size allows it to crank out an incredible 126 decibels of volume with a battery that lasts up to 40 hours.

Like some other Bluetooth speakers, this offering features proprietary TeamUP wireless technology that allows it to pair with five additional SOUNDBOKS speakers. Range limits aren’t precisely clear, but since it sports Bluetooth 5, it could potentially reach over a hundred feet.

“We have finally created the speaker we always wanted,” says Jesper Thiel Thomsen, CEO of SOUNDBOKS. “Over the past four years we’ve been integrating community feedback with the vision of the speaker we have always wanted to build; the result is the New SOUNDBOKS. We were very focused on creating an unmatched sound experience, connectivity options and battery life were critical for that.”

Pricing and availability

The massive new SOUNDBOKS speaker is adjoined with an exceptionally large price tag. At $999, SOUNDBOKS exists for those looking for a top-tier Bluetooth speaker. It’s available for pre-order direct from the company with the first batch of pre-orders being shipped in ‘three Drops’ that will be comprised of randomly selected customer orders.

An exact ship date has not yet been provided. While the new SOUNDBOKS has yet to make an Amazon appearance, we are confident it will arrive there at some point since preceding speakers are currently there and available for order.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I love high-quality audio, volume is usually kept at moderate to low levels, making myself unlikely to be a member of this product’s target audience. I reside at home a majority of the time where I am quite happy to use my Echo Plus. When I head to a beach, the pool, or anywhere outdoors for that matter, the Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker goes with me, which I reviewed quite well.

This is not to say that SOUNDBOKS does not have a place in the market. With the newest model being the company’s third iteration, it’s clear that there is demand for it. Like many types of professional gear, this speaker chases a small margin of the market and is fully committed in its attempts to be the best at what it does.

