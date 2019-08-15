Score Roku and 4K with TCL’s 43-inch TV: $160 (Refurb, Orig. $370)

Walmart is offering the refurbished TCL 43-inch 4K Roku TV (43S421) for $159.99 shipped. That’s $58 off the going rate in new condition and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. I have several TCL Roku TVs in our guest rooms and have experienced zero issues in terms of performance. One of my favorite features has been the ability to set a default source to boot to each time the TV turns on, ensuring that nobody ever gets confused which input they should be selecting. Customers will receive a full 1-year warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Also, be sure to swing by our coverage of TCL’s upcoming TV lineup.

Easily elevate your new TV with the AmazonBasics No-Stud Wall Mount for $25. As the name implies, this mount does not require you to try and find a stud. When fastened to drywall alone, it’s able to hold up to 150 pounds. That’s over nine times the weight of the TCL TV above.

TCL 43-inch 4K Roku TV (43S421) features:

The 4-Series 4K TCL Roku TV delivers stunning Ultra HD picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, as well as endless entertainment with thousands of streaming channels.TV. High dynamic range (HDR) technology delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience. In addition, your favorite HD shows, movies, and sporting events are upscaled to near Ultra HD resolution with 4K Upscaling. The simple, intuitive interface allows seamless access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, your cable box, Blu-ray player, gaming console, and other devices without flipping through inputs or complicated menus.

