Amazon drops eero Mesh Wi-Fi Systems to some of the best prices yet from $159

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of eero Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Systems with deals starting at $159 shipped. Best Buy is matching many of today’s offers. Most notably you’ll find the eero Pro Home Bundle on sale for $319. Also at Best Buy. Down from $399, today’s offer saves you over 20%, matches our previous mention and is the second best discount this year. This system includes an eero Pro router alongside two satellite beacons. It’s able to provide 3,500 sq. ft. of Tri-Band coverage, making it perfect for up to four-bedroom homes. And thanks to eero’s TrueMesh technology, the network will intelligently manage connections between the main router and each beacon; meaning you’ll always get the best connection possible. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more deals on eero gear from $159.

The gateway of an eero system, eero Pro has two auto-detecting Ethernet ports that allow you to connect to your modem and any other device — like an Ethernet switch, printer and additional eero Pro’s. With the addition of a second 5Ghz radio, eero Pro has tri-band power, which lets you do more, simultaneously, in every room of your home. The eero Pro can act as a gateway or add an additional 1,500 sq. ft. of coverage to any eero system. eero Pro provides WiFi you never have to think about again.

