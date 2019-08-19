Amazon Nerf Gold Box is filled with blasters and accessories from just $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off select Nerf toys and accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is the Nerf Fortnite AR-L Elite Dart Blaster for $29.99. It typically sells for $45 and today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. With real Fortnite graphics and a 10 dart clip, this blaster is sure to take your Nerf battles to a whole new level. Flip-up sights make it easy to get tactical and the accelerator activates a built-in motor for even faster performance. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for more Nerf deals in today’s Gold Box or check out the entire sale right here.

Another standout today is the Nerf Rival Artemis XVII-3000 Red Blaster for $29.99. That’s at least 25% off the regular going rate. This model ditches the traditional darts for “high-impact” rounds. Features include a rotating barrel, “slam-fire action”, and it ships with 30 pieces of ammo. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Other notable Nerf deals include:

Nerf Fortnite AR-L features:

Play Fortnite in real life with this Nerf Elite blaster that features motorized dart blasting. Power up the motor with the acceleration button and pull the trigger to shoot 1 dart. It comes with a 10-dart clip and 20 Official Nerf Fortnite Elite darts, enough to fully load the clip and give you 10 backup darts for reloading. Flip up the 2 sights on the top of the blaster to align your shot. Official Nerf Darts are designed for distance, tested and approved for performance and quality, and constructed of foam with flexible, hollow tips. Drop into indoor and outdoor Fortnite action with this motorized, dart-firing Nerf Elite Fortnite blaster! Batteries required; not included.

