Ozark Trail’s 5-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven is now $18 at Walmart (Reg. $30+)

Walmart is now offering the Ozark Trail 5-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $18.32. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees otherwise. Regularly up to $37, it starts at $30 from Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the best price we can find. This 5-quart Dutch Oven is made of pre-seasoned cast iron and features a large carrying handle. Great for over a camp fire, it can also be used in more traditional settings. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You’ll be hard pressed to find any Dutch Oven at this price, never mind a well known brand with solid ratings. However, if you plan on doing some open fire cooking or using the handle at all really, you might want to consider some oven gloves. This 2-pack of Cuisinart Heat Resistant Silicone Gloves goes for just over $10 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings. They will keep you safe up to 425 degrees and can go right in the dishwasher so you can easily reuse them.

Ozark Trail 5-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven:

The 5 Quart Dutch Oven by Ozark Trail would be an obvious addition to your cooking arsenal. This versatile item can be used in the oven or on the stovetop. Made from cast-iron, this 10 pound oven evenly distributes heat for a uniform cooking. No matter if you want to bake, fry or stew, the Ozark Trail 5 QT Dutch Oven will do the job.

