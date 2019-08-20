Expand your smart home with Alexa and Assistant-enabled LED bulbs: Two for $19

Homesmart (97% positive feedback) via Amazon offers a two-pack of Koogeek Smart Color LED Light Bulbs for $19.19 Prime shipped when promo code DYVK2FGD is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $25 price tag and nearly $1 less than our previous mention. These 60W light bulbs deliver LED savings and smart functionality with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. No hub is required, making this an easy way to expand or start your smart home setup. Preset schedules help cutdown on energy use. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you don’t need the built-in smart functionality, consider picking up a four-pack of GE Relax LED Light Bulbs for nearly 50% less. Not only will you be able to count on energy savings over traditional alternatives, these bulbs are designed with a soft white glow to help you relax in the evenings prior to sleep. GE expects its bulbs to save $84 when compared to a traditional 60W incandescent over an entire lifespan.

Koogeek Smart LED Light Bulbs feature:

Works flawlessly with Alexa, Google Assistant & IFTTT, just say “Alexa, set the bedroom to Pink ”. –You can turn off your nightstand light after sleeping or when your hands are full, or in a middle of a task, or even when you do not want to move around. Group control, turn on/off the light easily on your smart phone no matter where you are, with the APP ‘Smart Life’ or ‘Koogeek Life’. –Ideal for someone who can not move around very well and needs easy access to turn on/off the light. Setup process is super easy, just take you 3-5 mins.

