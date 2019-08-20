Switch indie game sale from $5: Guacamelee! 2, Crashlands, Severed, many more

After leaving us with a whole lot to get excited about in the Nintendo Indie World Showcase yesterday, the big N has now launched a number of notable eShop price drops. Headlined by games like Guacamelee! 2, The Flame In The Flood, Crashlands and Severed, you’ll find a fresh batch of digital Switch game deals starting from $5 down below. You’ll also find some early pre-order deals on some of the new Switch indie games Nintendo unveiled yesterday including Creature in the Well and Northgard. Hit up this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals and head below for our top eShop picks.

Today’s Best eShop Deals:

We also have great deals on Super Mario Odyssey and Captain Toad Treasure Tracker today. Nintendo’s Adjustable Switch Charging Stand is at a new all-time low right now and the Labo Vehicle Kit is down at $40 (Reg. $69). You’ll also want to take a closer at the new Hori cases and accessories if you plan on getting your hands on a Switch Lite.

Guacamelee! 2:

Luchador Juan Aguacate is out of retirement for a stunning new Metroidvania-style adventure. Explore a huge, hand-crafted world inspired by Mexican culture and folklore, filled with sassy new villains and weirdos (and a few old friends!). Learn bone-crunching wrestling moves to fend off skeletal hordes and overcome skillful platforming challenges… and who said anything about a Chicken Illuminati? Certainly not us!

