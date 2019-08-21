Illuminate your outdoor spaces with four solar LED lights at $3.50 each

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Solar Fence LED Lights for $13.99 Prime shipped when the code 6MOYVBQB is used at checkout. This is a 30% discount, brings the lights down to just $3.50 each, and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If you’re looking for a great way to illuminate the back yard, look no further. These lights offer you the ability to brighten up four different outdoor areas, making it simple for guests to find their way around. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Don’t forget the 3M Heavy-duty Exterior Mounting Tape for under $5 Prime shipped. If you’re like me, then avoiding putting holes in the side of your house is a must. This is a great way to do that while still holding your new lights up in all weather elements.

AMIR Solar Fence LED Light features:

The solar panel of AMIR Solar fence Lights has been updated to an excellent version. This fence Lights is more efficient at converting the sunlight into battery charging power. Please NOTE that the lights is designed for decoration not super bright lighting. It is only 22 lumens.

Built in Intelligent Light Sensor, it can light up automatically at night and auto off at dawn. Pretty light lines for decorating your life!

AMIR Solar Deck Lights has powerful built-in 1.2V 600mAh rechargeable Ni-MH Battery, you won’t need to worry about purchasing new batteries every time it runs out of juice.

This Solar Post Lights is designed to be used outdoors. IP65 waterproof and ABS plus PC material construction, specially designed to withstand rainy nights or any bad weather.

