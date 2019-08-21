Official AC Odyssey Collector’s Guide hits the Amazon low: $15.50 (Reg. $25+)

Amazon is offering the hardcover Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Official Collector’s Edition Guide for $15.49. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $40, it has sold for closer to $25 over the last year and is now at the Amazon all-time low. This official Prima Games guide features a pull-out map poster detailing the “major cities and key locations” in the game for your wall. That’s on top of a plethora of concept art, an atlas/location details and also a copy of the whole thing as a digital download. Rated 4+ stars. More deltas below.

For hardcore fans of the series, another great option is the “Official Novelization” of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $7.50 Prime shipped. It follows the story of the mercenary Kassandra who “must cut down the enemies that surround her to get to the truth.”

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Collector’s Edition Guide:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Map Poster: All of the major cities and key locations called out on an easy to reference poster. Art and Gallery Concepts: Game images and art concepts provide a visual narrative of the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey development team’s artful recreation of Ancient Greece. A Message For Fans: This Collector’s Edition guide features a foreword written by Jonathan Dumont, the Creative Director of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

