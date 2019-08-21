Dell’s slender 27-inch USB-C 1440p Monitor hits $300 (All-time low), more

Newegg is offering the Dell 27-inch 1440p USB-C Monitor (S2719DC) for $299.99 shipped when coupon code EMCTDVU27 has been applied during checkout. That’s nearly $80 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $50. When it comes to external displays, it can be hard to find options that offer a design worthy of sitting aside a MacBook or high-end PC. This display is not only slender, it sits atop a stand that can be easily adjusted, allowing users to quickly find the perfect viewing angle. Inputs include HDMI 2.0, USB-C, and USB-A. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below to find more monitors on sale.

We also spotted the Dell 24-inch 165Hz QHD Monitor (S2417DG) for $299.99 shipped at Amazon. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $80 off the going rate and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Armed with a 165Hz refresh rate and G-SYNC, this display will make a great addition to most gaming PC setups. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you opt for the first monitor, you should probably snag an AmazonBasics USB-C Cable for $15. Not only will it work with your new display, it also supports 5Gbps data transfer speeds, providing you with a backup cable that’s ready to work with a USB-C external drive.

Dell 27-inch USB-C Monitor features:

Add brilliance to any space with the World’s brightest ultra-thin USB-C monitor in its class with revolutionary glass LGP technology.

With Dell’s InfinityEdge display, you’ll enjoy an expansive entertainment experience without borders

This TUV Certified monitor has a flicker-free screen with ComfortView, a feature that filters out harmful blue light emissions

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!