Protect your Switch in Hori’s $16 officially-licensed Poké Ball Tough Pouch

Amazon offers the HORI Nintendo Switch Poké Ball Tough Pouch for $15.73 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $20, that’s good for an over 20% discount and beats our previous mention by a few cents. Today’s offer is right around the all-time low. Hori’s officially-licensed pouch allows you to take your Switch on-the-go without fear of scratching the screen. You’ll even find integrated game cartridge storage as well as a nifty two-tone red design complete with Poké Ball emblem. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want a slightly more affordable option and don’t mind giving up the official licensing? Then check out the AmazonBasics Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch at only $14 at Amazon. You also won’t get to show off the Pokémon-inspired design, but will save even more than the featured deal.

Have a Switch Lite on pre-order? Hori just announced collection of cases and accessories for Nintendo’s upcoming console. And if you’re looking to fill up your system with discounted titles, right now you can grab plenty of indie games on sale from $5.

HORI Nintendo Switch Poke Ball Tough Pouch features:

The journey to become the Pokemon Master continues with the Pokeball Tough Pouch by HORI. Featuring a new slimmer design and durable outer. Soft inner lining protects your Switch from scratches and wear, and includes pockets to store your favorite Nintendo Switch game cards for gaming on the go! Officially Licensed by Nintendo.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!