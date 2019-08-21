Pure Chocolate Protein Bars: 18-pack now down to $11 Prime shipped (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the 18-pack of Pure Protein Bars (Variety Pack – Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Deluxe) for $11.18. Opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the lowest possible price. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly just over $16 or so, today’s deal is about 30% off the going rate and is the lowest price we can find. You’ll receive six 1.76-oz. bars of each flavor. They contain up to 20 grams of protein and are gluten-free. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You could opt for a package of the Gatorade Prime Fuel Bars for slightly less, but they don’t offer quite as much protein per bar as today’s featured deal. If you prefer to whip up a smoothie instead of going with the bars, consider a BlenderBottle Classic starting from $7 Prime shipped. The shaker ball feature allows you to put a smoothie together in no time on-the-go.

We also have some great deals on workout apparel from Lululemon and here are our top picks for the best new running shoes for this fall.

Pure Protein Bars:

You will receive (18) Pure Protein Bars – (6) Chocolate Peanut Butter, 1.76 oz, (6) Chocolate Deluxe, 1.76 oz, and (6) Chewy Chocolate Chip, 1.76 oz

DELICIOUS & GLUTEN FREE: Pure Protein Bars feature the combination of high quality protein and great taste. This delicious, gluten free, chewy chocolate chip bar has 20 grams of protein to help fuel your super busy day.

ON-THE-GO PROTEIN: Pure Protein Protein Bars provide high-quality protein essential to a nutritious balanced diet and important for supporting lean muscle and an active lifestyle. Pure Protein bars are a convenient, on-the-go, pre- or post-workout snack.

