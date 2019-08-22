APC’s 1100VA Ten-Outlet Pro UPS features a USB-C port at $130 (Reg. $165)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the APC 1100VA Ten-Outlet UPS Pro (BN1100M2) for $129.99 shipped. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day. While you’ll typically find it selling for $165, like at B&H right now, that saves you $35 and drops the price to the second lowest we’ve seen to date. APC’s battery backup features 10 outlets as well as USB-C and USB-A ports alongside 1100VA of power. The latter means it is rated to keep your gear running for 30 minutes at a 50W load capacity. All of these features make it a notable solution for stopping power outages in their tracks and ensuring that your Wi-Fi, computer or more stay online. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 260 customers. More details below.

While today’s discounted APC model is a more affordable option compared to similar models on the market, you can save even more by opting for a UPS with less power. A notable alternative is the AmazonBasics Standby 400VA UPS at $42. If you don’t need to keep an entire system running when the power goes out, this has your back for lower power consumption needs.

APC 1100VA Ten-Outlet UPS Pro features:

Designed for small and medium offices, this UPS helps keep delicate electronics protected in the event of a power spike or surge. The battery backup also keeps critical devices powered up and running if an emergency strikes, allowing you to keep going until the local power supply can be restored.

