Grab three Google WiFi 802.11ac Mesh Routers for $220, plus more from $50

Today only, Woot offers the Google WiFi System 802.11ac Router Three-Pack for $219.99 Prime shipped. Not a Prime subscriber? Delivery will add an additional $6. Normally selling for $259, today’s offer saves you 15%, beats the current Amazon discount by $19 and is the best currently available. Looking to simplify your home network, this mesh Wi-Fi system covers up to 4,500-sq. ft. and offers a maximum of 1.2Gbps speeds. Google’s companion app lets you schedule Wi-Fi pausing for your kids, filter content and more. Plus, each of the routers also feature dual Gigabit Ethernet ports. As a #1 best-seller at Amazon, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 6,500 customers. Learn more in our hands-on review. More below.

Other notable networking discounts include:

A perfect way to use your savings is to bring home a five-pack of three-foot Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet Cables for $10 at Amazon. Odds are you’ll need one sometime down the line, so help your future self out and stock up now.

Google WiFi Mesh System features:

Enjoy a consistent connection to the web with this Google WiFi setup. The single access point is ideal for use in smaller homes of less than 1,500 square feet, giving you the ability to connect your tablets, laptops or phones. This Google Wi-Fi system provides a reliable signal that can be shared by multiple devices at once.

