Stock up on smart plugs, light switches, more at Amazon today from $13

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, TanTan Direct via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its smart plugs and light switches. The deals start at $13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is a two-pack of smart plugs for $13.29. You’d typically pay upwards of $20 for the pair. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. If you’re looking to expand a smart home, or simply dabble for the first time, this two-pack of smart plugs is a great place to start. Compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant make it a perfect pair for most setups. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 2,300 Amazon reviewers. Hit the jump for more smart home deals.

You can also step up to a four-pack of smart plugs for $22.89 in today’s Gold Box, which is down from the usual $30 price tag.

Today’s Gold Box also includes a four-pack of TanTan smart in-wall switches for $45.49. These typically sell for $60 in a bundle. Again, you’ll find compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa platforms. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

TanTan Smart Plugs feature:

Works with Alexa/Google Home: Manage directly your devices through voice control. Mini Smart Outlet is also Compatible with phone system(Android 4.4. above/ iOS 8 above); It only supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network.

Manage Your Home Remotely: Instantly Control devices connected to TanTan Smart Plug wherever you have Internet by using the app on your smartphone. Enjoy peace of mind by checking on your devices remotely and always coming home to a well-lit house.

Set Timer and Countdown: Schedule your Smart Socket to automatically turn on and off your electronics as needed, such as humidifier, electric kettle, coffee maker, lamp and electric fan.

