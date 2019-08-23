I gave up routine grocery shopping several months ago once I could opt for pickup, and it has been delightful. The next best thing would be delivery, which is a service that is not quite available in my neck of the woods. Despite this disappointment, news of increased AmazonFresh availability boosts my hopes of grocery delivery extending its reach to rural locations over the next several years.

AmazonFresh availability gets extended

Amazon has broadened the reach of its grocery delivery service. AmazonFresh availably now spans a total of 18 cities following the addition of Houston, Minneapolis, and Phoenix. Prime members residing in these locations will now have access to fast grocery delivery that will reach its destination within two hours or less.

“Prime members tell us they want their stuff even faster. We’re happy to deliver on that ask and can’t wait for customers in Houston, Minneapolis and Phoenix to take advantage of one- and two-hour delivery from AmazonFresh”, said Stephenie Landry, Vice President of AmazonFresh and Prime Now.

While Amazon does showcase some its own private-label grocery brands, these are simply an extension of what’s offered in the AmazonFresh service. New AmazonFresh shoppers covered by the expansion will be delighted to find ‘thousands of products’ ranging from ‘meat and seafood to fresh produce and everyday essentials’.

In its press release, Amazon called out that beer and wine will only be available for delivery to ‘select customers in Houston’. Given how simple it is for children and adults alike to use the Amazon website and app, it’s not too shocking to see this as a limitation in some areas given age restrictions that are in place.

AmazonFresh availability and pricing

Prime members residing in Houston, Minneapolis and Phoenix are able to take advantage of expanded AmazonFresh availability right away. Those who are brand new to the service are able to try it free for 30 days and can even receive $10 off their first order of $35 when using promo code Grocery10 at checkout. Once the trial ends, a $15/month fee will be charged.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s little doubt that AmazonFresh is an incredibly hard service to deliver. That being said, I would love to see AmazonFresh availability broaden at a much faster pace. It is a service that I would happily use and find its fees to be quite reasonable.

Whether you reside in a city that’s covered by AmazonFresh or not, it’s worth brushing up on what the service actually offers. To help out, we familiarized ourselves then wrote a guide to help break it down and make it easier to understand for our readers. Give it a look to learn more.

