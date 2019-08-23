Frigidaire’s Retro Mini Fridge with Eraser Board for $99 (nearly 30% off)

- Aug. 23rd 2019 9:00 am ET

0

Walmart is offering the Frigidaire 3.2 Cu. Ft. Retro Eraser Board Mini Fridge for $99 shipped. Regularly $139, today’s deal is nearly 30% off and is the lowest total we can find. Very similar models start at $160 on Best Buy while Home Depot charges around $118. This mini model is great for some extra cooling space in the garage, man cave or just in the basement. It has 2 adjustable shelves, a door can rack, freezer and a thermostat so you can dial-in the perfect temperature. The exterior also doubles as an erase board of sorts so you can make lists and the like. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

However, if you can get away with something even smaller, consider the Chefman Mini Portable Compact Personal Fridge for $35 shipped. You clearly won’t be getting as much internal space with this model and you’re forgoing the erase board features. But at a fraction of the price, it can chill small food items or up to six 12-oz. cans.

Frigidaire Retro Eraser Board Mini Fridge:

The Frigidaire Retro Eraser Board Refrigerator will give you the extra storage you are needing for your food and beverages. It has a unique composition that allows you to write and erase messages on the front, letting you personalize it in a fun way. The 3.2 cu ft refrigerator has a black color that will complement most spaces smoothly. The inside includes two adjustable shelves, a 2L bottle storage area, a door can rack and more. 

Frigidaire

