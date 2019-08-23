OontZ Angle Bluetooth Speakers get the Gold Box treatment from $14, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Cambridge Soundworks via Amazon offers the OontZ Angle 3 Plus Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $19.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $35 with today’s deal being $1 less than our previous mention. This model sports 30-hours worth of battery life, so you can enjoy your tunes all day whether at home or on-the-go. You’ll also get a water-resistant design, making it perfect for days at the beach or by the pool. Rated 4.4/5 stars by 5,600 Amazon reviewers. More deals below.

We also spotted the OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Speaker in today’s Gold Box for $13.99. It typically goes for over $20. This model packs a smaller design, but still has enough juice for up to 10 hours of playtime on a full charge. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon reviewers.

OontZ Angle 3 Plus Bluetooth Speaker features:

Crystal Clear Distortion-Free Sound

Exceptionally Loud Volume

Rain Proof – Splash Proof – Shower Proof

Ultra-Portable, Ultra-Lightweight

Stylish Design plays horizontally and stands to play vertically

Hands Free Personal Speaker Phone

Connects quickly over Bluetooth to your iPhone, Smartphone, and Tablet

