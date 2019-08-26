Beam your notes to the cloud with Rocketbook, now $17 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon is offering the Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook (Executive Size) for $16.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30+, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. While it came with 5 pens instead of the one in today’s deal, this is an even better price than the $44 two-pack bundles we have seen over the last few months. This notebook includes on Pilot FriXion pen and can be wiped clean with a damp cloth so you’ll never run out of pages. But before that, you’ll want to beam your hand-written notes to the cloud (Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, Box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, more) so you can keep them forever. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

However, if you don’t want the erasable pages or the cloud functionality, you can get in for less. The attractive Moleskine Classic Notebooks go for just $15.50 or so and the AmazonBasics Classic Lined Notebook is less than $10 Prime shipped. Again, these are just your traditional, vintage-style notebooks sans-cloud connectivity, both of which carrying solid reviews.

Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook:

36 reusable pages wipe clean with a damp cloth when used with Pilot FriXion pens

Allow 15 seconds for ink to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages.

Blast your notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, Box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud and email

Works with any pen, marker or highlighter from the Pilot Frixion line (one pen is included)

