Nordstrom Rack’s TUMI Event offers up to 60% off luggage, briefcases, more

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is having a TUMI Flash Event that’s offering up to 60% off luggage, briefcases, accessories and more. Prices are as marked. Customers who exceed totals of $99 receive free delivery. I personally love traveling with a hardside luggage case because of the convenience. It helps to keep your essentials secure and looks sleek too. The Extended Trip 32-inch Packing Case is currently on sale for $387, which is down from its original rate of $645. This case has four spinner wheels, a telescopic handle and a TSA lock. It also features a compression strap in case you over pack and several zippered pockets. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
Our top picks from TUMI include:
- Extended Trip 32-inch Packing Case $387 (Orig. $645)
- Medium Trip 28-inch Packing Case $357 (Orig. $595)
- Slim Large Screen Leather Briefcase $297 (Orig. $495)
- Global Removable Passcase Wallet $99 (Orig. $165)
- Small Soft Nylon Travel Satchel $177 (Orig. $295)
- Bertona Backpack $206 (Orig. $295)
- Alpha 2 Short Trip 26-inch Case $609 (Orig. $875)
- …and even more deals…
