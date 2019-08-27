Nordstrom Rack’s TUMI Event offers up to 60% off luggage, briefcases, more

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is having a TUMI Flash Event that’s offering up to 60% off luggage, briefcases, accessories and more. Prices are as marked. Customers who exceed totals of $99 receive free delivery. I personally love traveling with a hardside luggage case because of the convenience. It helps to keep your essentials secure and looks sleek too. The Extended Trip 32-inch Packing Case is currently on sale for $387, which is down from its original rate of $645. This case has four spinner wheels, a telescopic handle and a TSA lock. It also features a compression strap in case you over pack and several zippered pockets. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Our top picks from TUMI include:

