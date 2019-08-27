Xiaomi M-365 Mi Electric Scooter returns to $330 (Reg. $399)

Today only, Woot offers the Xiaomi M-365 Mi Electric Scooter for $329.99. Enjoy free delivery with a Prime membership. A $6 fee applies for all other shoppers. Originally $600, it goes for just under $400 at Amazon. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention at Woot. With a slim and sleek design, the Xiaomi Mi weighs in at just 27 pounds and is powered by a 250W electric motor. You can count on max speeds of up to 15.5MPH, and a total range of 18.6 miles. Thanks to disc braking and eABS regenerative anti-locks, cruising around is both safe and economical. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 60% of Amazon reviewers.

Ditch the electric aspect and save even further by going with Swagtron’s K8 Titan Kick Scooter for Adults. This bad boy can handle up to 220-pounds and ships with a one-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter features:

Minimalist design Mi Electric Scooter has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot “Best of the Best” Award, as well as the iF Design Award 2017. Mi Electric Scooter has a forward-thinking design that inspires and moves, just as it moves you ahead. Strong yet lightweight The sturdy frame is made of aerospace-grade aluminum, which has a low density and high structural strength.

