Add the complete Breaking Bad series to your iTunes library for $50 (Reg. $100)

- Aug. 28th 2019 4:10 pm ET

0

iTunes offers Breaking Bad: The Complete Series in HD for $49.99. Also at Vudu. As a comparison, it typically sells for $100 and this is the second best price we’ve tracked in 2019. Amazon has physical copies for $100 or more. Follow along through 62 episodes as Walter White goes from chemistry teacher to meth kingpin. This series has won multiple awards and is rated 4.4/5 stars by over 2,200 Amazon reviewers.

Supplement your Breaking Bad binge watching with a Respect the Chemistry mug. This is a great way to show of your fandom of the show, and also enjoy a drink with an authentic movie prop. It’s made of actual laboratory glass, which is pretty sweet too. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Don’t miss Apple’s huge Labor Day movie sale either, which is jam-packed with notable titles across every genre from $5.

Breaking Bad: The Complete Series:

The incredible saga of high school chemistry teacher turned meth kingpin Walter White is here in its entirety: all 62 uncut, uncensored episodes! Emmy® winner Bryan Cranston portrays Walter White, a family man who turns to crime after a lung cancer diagnosis unravels his simple life. Recruiting former student and small-time dealer Jesse Pinkman (Emmy® winner Aaron Paul) to be his partner in crime, Walt rises to the top of the meth trade, leaving a trail of bodies in his wake. But he can’t keep his dogged DEA agent brother-in-law Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) off his trail forever.

