Bring the carpets back to life with Hoover’s Deep Cleaner at $100 (Reg. $150+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Upright Deep Cleaner (FH50150) for $99.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $210, it currently goes for $150 direct and is on sale at Walmart today for just over $106. Today’s deal is within $5 of the lowest we have tracked and is the best we can currently find. Whether it’s removing pet stains or just for bringing your carpets back to life, this deep cleaner features a three-step process that cleans, rinses and dries all at once. Features include a 2-tank system for easy filling, 360-degree cleaning brushes and an 8-inch hose for reaching the stairs. It also ships with a mesh tool storage bag and a 16-oz. bottle of carpet/upholstery cleaner. Rated 4+ stars from 1,700+ Best buy customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is one of the most affordable carpet cleaners we can find from any brand with solid reviews. You could opt for a hand-held model from BISSELL, but just keep in mind that it’s only $15 less and the reviews aren’t quite as solid. Although, the handheld variant could be smart and convenient for the rare clean up situation. Either way, you can use your savings to score some extra Hoover CleanPlus Concentrated Carpet Cleaner Solution for $15 Prime shipped (64-ounces), as you’ll eventually run out fo the included bottle.

We also have some great robot vacuum deals right now including today’s Gold Box offer at nearly $100 off.

Hoover Power Scrub Carpet Upright Deep Cleaner:

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe FH50150 Carpet Upright Deep Cleaner: Bring your carpets back to life with an exceptionally deep clean. A three-step process washs with a circular cleaning motion, rinses with clean water, and quickly dries your carpet with heated air for a thorough clean that you can see and feel.

