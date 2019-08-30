Pacsafe’s anti-theft MacBook Backpack is lockable and cut-proof: $91 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Pacsafe Metrosafe Backpack for $90.99 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019. This streamlined backpack is highly-focused on delivering a theft-proof, yet sleek design. Each zipper is lockable and the bag itself is made of cut-proof materials. A built-in RFID blocking pocket is there to keep credit cards protected. This backpack is roomy enough to store a 15-inch MacBook Pro, iPad, and much more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Browse additional backpack and bag deals in our roundup of today’s Amazon Gold Box.

Tame small cables and electronics when you pick up a $9 Cocoon Organizer to go along with your new backpack. Uniquely-sized elastic straps throughout allow you to find a perfect, snug fit for each piece of gear. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Pacsafe Metrosafe Backpack features:

ANTI-THEFT DESIGN – with Lockable Zippers and Cut Proof Materials (lightweight steel mesh) to prevent theft/ pickpocketing, plus an RFID blocking pocket to keep your credit cards/ IDs safe. Patented in the USA, by Pacsafe, the original anti-theft brand.

ORGANIZATION & POCKETS – 3* Lockable Zipper Exterior Pockets, 1* Padded & Suspended Interior Notebook Sleeve (Fits 15″ Laptop), 2* Side Pockets for Water Bottles or Umbrella, 2* Zipper Interior Pockets (1* RFIDsafe), 1* Key / Wallet Clip

LARGE CAPACITY – Roomy enough to hold your note books, 15″ Macbook, iPad, iPhone, ebook, smartphone, purse, camera, accessories, travel souvenirs, extra sweater and more.

DIMENSIONS, WEIGHT & MATERIAL – 18.9″H x 11.8″W x 6.7″D. Weight: 1.84 lbs. Made of soft, durable, water resistant and easy to wipe clean polyester to ensure secure & long-lasting usage everyday & during weekends. Comes with a 5-year Pacsafe warranty.

