Head to Bedrock in LEGO’s new Flintstones set at $48 (20% off), more from $10

Amazon offers the LEGO Ideas The Flintstones 21316 Set for $47.99 shipped. Find it at Walmart for the same price. Normally selling for $60, that’s good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $2 and is the best we’ve seen at Amazon so far. As one of the many crowd-funded LEGO Ideas builds, this recent release assembles the iconic Flintstones out of 748 pieces. It includes four minifigures from the entire Stone Age family and features a fully-furnished home in Bedrock. Whether you love the 1960s TV show or are a LEGO collector, this is a must-have kit. Check out our launch coverage for some additional details. We also are seeing plenty of other LEGO deals down below starting at $10.

Notable LEGO deals today include:

LEGO Ideas The Flintstones features:

Enjoy modern Stone Age suburban life in Bedrock with this LEGO Ideas 21316 The Flintstones collectible building toy! A wonderfully nostalgic building toy, it features The Flintstones house and their iconic family car. The detailed house has a removable roof for easy play, an opening front door, sofa, TV, coffee table, bowling ball and bowling pin elements, plus a green garden baseplate with a buildable palm tree. Build your own Flintstones car that seats 4 minifigures and features a new fabric car roof element and an attachable dinosaur rib for creative play.

