Head to Bedrock in LEGO’s new Flintstones set at $48 (20% off), more from $10

- Sep. 2nd 2019 9:51 am ET

0

Amazon offers the LEGO Ideas The Flintstones 21316 Set for $47.99 shipped. Find it at Walmart for the same price. Normally selling for $60, that’s good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $2 and is the best we’ve seen at Amazon so far. As one of the many crowd-funded LEGO Ideas builds, this recent release assembles the iconic Flintstones out of 748 pieces. It includes four minifigures from the entire Stone Age family and features a fully-furnished home in Bedrock. Whether you love the 1960s TV show or are a LEGO collector, this is a must-have kit. Check out our launch coverage for some additional details. We also are seeing plenty of other LEGO deals down below starting at $10.

Notable LEGO deals today include:

LEGO Ideas The Flintstones features:

Enjoy modern Stone Age suburban life in Bedrock with this LEGO Ideas 21316 The Flintstones collectible building toy! A wonderfully nostalgic building toy, it features The Flintstones house and their iconic family car. The detailed house has a removable roof for easy play, an opening front door, sofa, TV, coffee table, bowling ball and bowling pin elements, plus a green garden baseplate with a buildable palm tree. Build your own Flintstones car that seats 4 minifigures and features a new fabric car roof element and an attachable dinosaur rib for creative play.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
LEGO

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go