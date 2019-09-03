Apple 12-inch MacBook + iPad Pro see big 1-day price drops from $400 (Refurb)

Woot is currently offering a selection of certified refurbished MacBooks and iPads on sale. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee may apply. Our top pick is Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 256GB in certified refurbished condition for $759.99. That’s good for nearly $540 off and $70 less than our previous mention. You’d pay $340 more direct from the manufacturer for a comparable model. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook features a Retina display, USB-C connectivity and more. This ultra-portable machine is perfect for working on-the-go or at home. Despite being recently discontinued, this model was a beloved Mac by many. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Today’s sale also has refurbished previous-generation iPad Pro models, including both 10.5- and 12.9-inch, from $399.99. You’d typically pay at least $100 or more and upwards of $1,000 for the high-end configurations. Check out the entire sale here.

You’ll find even more MacBook Pro and iPads deals on this landing page. Put your savings to work and pick up a MacBook sleeve to keep this new purchase safe. Also consider grabbing a USB-C hub to connect your devices like hard drives, monitors and more.

Apple 12-inch MacBook features:

1.2 GHz Intel Core m3 Dual-Core

8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 RAM | 256GB SSD

Integrated Intel HD Graphics 615

12″ 2304 x 1440 IPS Display

USB 3.0 Type-C Port

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

Force Touch Trackpad

Stereo Speakers | Dual Mics

Slim, Compact Design

