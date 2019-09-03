If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re in luck. GAP just launched a Kids Star Wars Collection with an array of cute styles from ages newborn to 24 months. In this line you will find 25 different pieces that are gender neutral and great for the upcoming fall weather. Prices in this collection start at $19 and go up to $50. Head below the jump to find our favorite pieces from this new Star Wars x GAP collection.

One Piece Outfits

Bodysuits are ideal for little ones because they’re quick and easy to get in and out of. The Star Wars Bodysuit three pack is a must-have. It’s available in three color options and features Star Wars characters throughout. These onzies are long-sleeve, which is great for cold weather and it has a quick snap design for easy dressing and diapering. Best of all, it’s priced at just $40.

Another really cute option is the GAP Star Wars Beanie and One-Piece Set that’s also priced at $40. You can choose from Yoda or Chewbaca and both also feature a footie design. This would be perfect for nighttime or casual wear and I love its matching beanie.

Star Wars Outerwear

Rule the playground and the galaxy with the Star Wars Icon Denim Jacket that’s priced at $40. This look is adorable with fun Star Wars patches throughout and a modern medium wash style. It also features stretch for added comfort and a snap front for convenience.

One of my absolute favorite debuts from this collection is the Star Wars Cozy One-Piece Outfit. This furry outfit has a large logo on the back that spells “Chewie” and a belt on the front that mimics that popular character. The outfit is not only adorable, but will also help to keep you child warm in cold weather. However, this is the most expensive piece from the collection and it’s priced at $50.

Acessories

Finally, the accessories in the new collection are super cute. The Pom Beanie is trendy for fall and winter as well as practical for use in lower temperatures. Across the beanie spells “JEDI” and it features a white pom-pom at the top. Although, there is also a Yoda hat with ears and a Princess Leia knit that looks like her hair as well.

Which new pieces from the GAP Star Wars Kids collection was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the new LEGO Star Wars Battles strategy game set for release on iOS and Android.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!