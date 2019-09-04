Arozzi’s Arena Gaming Desk fits three monitors: $300 at Amazon (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk for $299.99 shipped. Note: Shipping is delayed 2-4 weeks. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $100 off the typical rate and is among the best offers we’ve tracked. Arozzi Arena is a Swedish-designed desk that’s made with gamers in mind. Not only does it come in a variety of attractive colors, it has enough room for three displays, paving the way to an incredibly immersive experience. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Take full advantage of your new desk with VIVO’s $80 Triple Monitor Mount. It’s ready to hold monitors up to 32-inches in size and each arm can be fully articulated. Each display can weigh up to 22-pounds, accommodating most VESA-compatible models.

Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk features:

Arena is a completely new design, developed by our Swedish design team with gamers to maximize play and comfort. Arena is available in five attractive colors to suit the tastes or needs of any gamer, red, blue, green, white and black. The arena has a myriad of features which show the careful attention to detail of Arozzi Swedish design team and their immersion into the needs of gamers around the world.

