Pick up 60 miles of OTA HDTV with Rocketfish’s $50 Outdoor Antenna (Save $30)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Rocketfish Outdoor Amplified 60-Mile HDTV Antenna for $49.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy direct. While you would have originally paid $100 to bring home this antenna, we’ve more recently seen it around $80. That’s good for a $30 savings, comes within $10 of the all-time low and is the second best price we’ve tracked. Whether you’re looking to enjoy local news, sports or other 4K OTA content, this option from Rocketfish is well-suited for the task. It features a weather-resistant design and can pull in channels from 60 miles away. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 150 customers.

Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to see which channels are accessible for you. Should the results show that you don’t need to pick up content from 60 miles away, the AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna trades the outdoor design for a 35-mile range at $17.

Rocketfish Outdoor 60-Mile TV Antenna features:

Boost your reception for a clearer picture with this Rocketfish long-range outdoor antenna. With a range of up to 60 miles, this easy-to-install antenna setup is ideal for use in remote locations, while the rugged construction withstands the rigors of sun, wind, rain or cold. This Rocketfish long-range outdoor antenna arrives with all hardware need for mounting to roofs, walls, poles or other surfaces.

