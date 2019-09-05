elago’s 3-in-1 dock handles iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch for $19

- Sep. 5th 2019 2:27 pm ET

elago via Amazon offers its 3-in-1 iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPod charging hub in black for $18.98 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $25 direct at elago, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. Ditch the cables and mismatched docks on your nightstand for elago’s sleek 3-in-1 charging hub. Offers dedicated homes for your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Built with silicone to keep everything scratch-free. You’ll need to supply your own cables for charging, so be sure to check out our daily smartphone accessories roundup for deals on everything needed. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Prefer something a bit simpler for your Apple Watch? Consider going with the popular Spigen S350 dock from $11 at Amazon. It’s available in various colors and offers a small footprint while charging your Apple Watch. Of course, you’ll need to supply your own charging puck with this model. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 4,300 Amazon customers.

elago 3-in-1 Charging Dock features:

By using the three cable management holes on the rear side, it is possible to prevent disconnection and increase the service life of your cables. Prevent the cluttering of your cables! Silicone is a non-toxic material that is harmless to the human body; it is used for manufacturing medical equipment and baby supplies. Due to the durability of the material, you can expect it to keep its shape and last for a lifetime.

