LIFX’s Mini Day and Dusk HomeKit-enabled Light Bulb drops to $24 (Save 20%)

Amazon offers the LIFX Mini Day and Dusk Smart A19 LED Light Bulb for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members in orders over $25. Also at Best Buy. Good for a 20% discount, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since January of 2019 and comes within $3 of the all-time low. LIFX’s Mini Smart Bulb works with HomeKit as well as Alexa and Assistant, and doesn’t require a hub. Thanks to its Day and Dusk capabilities, this bulb can automatically adjust its color temperature throughout the day to match the sun’s natural lighting. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 200 customers.

Save a bit more and grab LIFX’s Dimmable White HomeKit Light Bulb for $21 at Amazon. This option sports the same hub-free design as our featured deal, but without the sunlight simulation. And if you can live without HomeKit functionality, TP-Link’s Kasa Smart LED Light Bulb works with Alexa and Assistant at $13 (Reg. $20).

LIFX Mini Day & Dusk Bulb features:

Upgrade the lighting in your home with this adaptable LIFX smart bulb. Change its hue, warmth and intensity level via the LIFX app, and enjoy custom lighting in any room. This LIFX smart bulb has a bright 800-lumen output yet uses a maximum of only 9W, helping reduce your energy usage.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!