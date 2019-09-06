Today’s Home Depot ceiling fan sale will blow you away with deals from $50

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 30% off ceiling fans from various manufacturers. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Hunter Oakfor 48-inch LED Ceiling Fan for $79 shipped in various colors. That’s down $20 from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Hunter is one of the best-known names in this category, and its Oakfor fan continues that trend with 48-inch blades, LED lighting, and WhisperWind motor technology that “delivers powerful, quiet operation.” It can be used with low ceilings and the lighting kit is optional. Rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 450 Home Depot reviewers. More below.

Another top pick is the Home Decorators Brette 23-inch LED retro-style fan for $179. As a comparison, we typically see it for $50 more at other retailers. This model sports a throwback design, which offers three speeds and two dimmable LED lighting strips. If you’re looking for something to depart from traditional fans, this is certainly worth a look. Some 950 Home Depot reviewers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Hunter Oakfor fans feature:

The Oakfor ceiling fan features rustic finishes perfect for farmhouse style living rooms, bedrooms and even kitchens. Pull chains are included so you can easily change between the three fan speeds as well as the dimmable light. WhisperWind motor technology delivers powerful and quiet performance. The Oakfor ceiling fan comes with three 9-Watt light bulbs, but this customizable fan also has an option to install it without the light.

