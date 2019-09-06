Score a rare 15% off PlayStation Store purchases: $50 eGift Card for $42.50

ANTOnline via Rakuten is offering the $50 PlayStation Store eGift Card for $42.50 with free email delivery when coupon code ANT15P has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s 15% off the typical rate found at retailers like Amazon and is in-line with what we tend to see when these go on sale. Whether you’re excited about an upcoming release or simply want to prep for future purchases, this digital card is a no-brainer. It works on anything that can be found in the PlayStation Store, including PlayStation Plus renewals. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Stack savings when you apply your gift card towards one of game deals we spotted earlier today. Some of my all-time favorites have happened to make the sale, including Horizon Zero Dawn Complete and Guacamelee! 2. Oh, and be sure to check out our review of NBA 2K20 as well.

Terms and conditions:

This product is a digital code that is delivered via email. Please note that this product is non-returnable and non-refundable. Order may take up to 24 hours to be processed through Rakuten. Your code will be delivered to you by email via ECodes2Go.com. (noreply@ecodes2go.com) Please ensure that your email is set up to receive messages in HTML format. If you do not receive your code within seven days, please contact support@antonline.com.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!